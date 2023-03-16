Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of KC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 2,181,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,131. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

