Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of KC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. 2,181,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,131. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.88.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
