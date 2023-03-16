KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KINS Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. KINS Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $807,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 848.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

