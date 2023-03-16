KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Stock Performance

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,725. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.