KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Down 2.3 %

KLA stock opened at $370.31 on Friday. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.71.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

