Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 150,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,333.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 271,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 252,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.