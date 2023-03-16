KOK (KOK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $783,358.00

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. KOK has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $783,358.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 5% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00031840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00209468 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,881.40 or 0.99945479 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07374029 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $904,355.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.