Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $547,851.01 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.73 million and $547,851.01 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00134940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00060157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

