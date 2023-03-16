Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Shares Up 7.4%

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.85 and last traded at C$23.85. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KONMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Konami Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Konami Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.30.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

