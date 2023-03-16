Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.07). 12,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 29,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.10).

Kooth Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £76.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,575.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

Further Reading

