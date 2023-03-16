Kopion Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Stratasys makes up approximately 5.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Stratasys worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.7 %

Stratasys Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 96,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

