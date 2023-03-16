Kopion Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296,289 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises approximately 9.1% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

