Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Koss has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.41.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 62.04%.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

