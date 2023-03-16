Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $817,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 160,987 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,349 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $241.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.49. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.