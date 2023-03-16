Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases 497 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

