Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $487.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

