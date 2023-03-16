KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.24

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1626300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
KT Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
