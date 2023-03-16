KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.24

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 1626300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

About KT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KT by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

