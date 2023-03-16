L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 254,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$725,452.28 ($483,634.85). In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 254,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$725,452.28 ($483,634.85). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 184,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$499,613.50 ($333,075.67). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 838,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,527. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
