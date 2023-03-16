L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

In other L1 Long Short Fund news, insider Raphael Lamm purchased 254,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of A$725,452.28 ($483,634.85). Also, insider Mark Landau purchased 184,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$499,613.50 ($333,075.67). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 838,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,527. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company's stock.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

