Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKFN stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.10. 10,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

