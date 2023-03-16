Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

LARK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,110 shares of company stock worth $69,322. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

