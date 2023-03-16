Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.09 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 491,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -110.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18,626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.