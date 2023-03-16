LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading 2.1% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €39.29 ($42.25) and last traded at €39.29 ($42.25). 418,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.49 ($41.39).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.48.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.