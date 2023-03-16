Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

