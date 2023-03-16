Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,475. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,559,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.