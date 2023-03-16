Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
Latitude Group Company Profile
