Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,007,796. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

