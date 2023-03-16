Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

