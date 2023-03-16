Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Greif stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
