LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Shares of LBG Media stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.70 ($1.09). 4,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,638. LBG Media has a twelve month low of GBX 48.44 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

