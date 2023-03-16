Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.