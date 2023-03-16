Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

