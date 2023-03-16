Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:LEJU traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $10.70.
Leju Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.