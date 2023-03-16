LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 441,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.96. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

