Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lennar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.12. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,401,000 after buying an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lennar by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 153,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.