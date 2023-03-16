Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

NYSE LEN opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

