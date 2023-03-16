LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

