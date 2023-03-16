Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 342,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 285,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 133,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 224,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

LILA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 340,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

