Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

LGND stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,990. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,489,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

