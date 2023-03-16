Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

ZEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 1,255,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 506.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,155 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

