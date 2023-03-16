Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Given New $1.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lightning eMotors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
ZEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 1,255,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.05.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
