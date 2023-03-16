Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Limoneira
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Limoneira Trading Down 3.3 %
LMNR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 59,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.62.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Limoneira Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limoneira (LMNR)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.