Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 14,000 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

