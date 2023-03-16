Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 14,000 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $83,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance
Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
