Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) Head to Head Comparison

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) and Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.52 $12.63 million $0.37 15.68 Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.11 $6.79 million $4.60 2.99

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Gravitas Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education. Gravitas Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Gravitas Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 3.63% 10.66% 4.85% Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lincoln Educational Services and Gravitas Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.06%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Gravitas Education on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Corporate segment represents unallocated corporate activity. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

