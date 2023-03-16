Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.02. 370,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,724. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

