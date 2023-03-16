Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Lindsay makes up about 1.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lindsay worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day moving average of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

