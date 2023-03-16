Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN opened at $0.31 on Friday. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

