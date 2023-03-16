Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 133,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 192,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Liquid Media Group Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquid Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

