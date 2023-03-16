Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $262.06 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00403269 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,801.85 or 0.27258360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 259,195,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

