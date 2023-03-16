LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LPSN. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

LivePerson Trading Down 56.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,286. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LivePerson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

