LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.

LivePerson Stock Down 52.8 %

LPSN stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 10,657,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,955. The company has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 74,385 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

