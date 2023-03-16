LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.55.
LivePerson Stock Down 52.8 %
LPSN stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 10,657,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,955. The company has a market capitalization of $347.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.