LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

