Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 10,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 432.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.28. 10,507,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

