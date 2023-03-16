Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

