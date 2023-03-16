Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LBPH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 8,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBPH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

